58-year-old arrested after fatal shooting of model outside Home Depot in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Authorities have made an arrest after the fatal double shooting that claimed the life of a 26-year-old singer and model in Brooklyn earlier this month.

58-year-old Quincy Davis is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting that took place near a Home Depot parking lot that is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over a parking spot.

Detectives had been searching for Davis since they identified him as a person of interest days after the murder.

Imani Sharpless, 26, was shot alongside her boyfriend Cordel McDuffie, 36, in the Sept. 9th incident.

Sharpless was shot in the head and McDuffie was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital, where Sharpless died from her injuries.

A gun was recovered near the scene of the shooting and discarded clothes in a dumpster nearby.

Davis was also connected to a Mercedes Benz recovered in the parking lot after the shooting.

According to officials, Davis served two years in state prison in 1993 for possession of stolen property and two more years before that for robbery and weapons possession in 1986.