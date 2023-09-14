Model and singer Imani Sharpless and her boyfriend were shot at a Brooklyn Home Depot lot after an apparent dispute over parking. Crystal Cranmore has the story.

Model shot over parking dispute outside Home Depot in Brooklyn dies of injuries

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 26-year-old model and singer shot alongside her boyfriend near a Home Depot in Brooklyn has died of her injuries.

Imani Sharpless died from her injuries, police announced Thursday, after the incident that appeared to stem from a parking dispute.

A person of interest has been identified in the shooting that happened just after noon on Saturday at Willoughby Avenue and Sanford Street.

Sharpless was with her 36-year-old boyfriend, Cordel McDuffie, when they got into a dispute with a man over parking.

Detectives have recovered the gun used and clothes discarded by the person of interest, who is connected to a Mercedes Benz recovered in the parking lot following the shooting.

They have determined that the suspect and male victim we both vying for the same parking spot when a verbal dispute ensued, culminating with the gunman snagging the spot.

The victims then resorted to idling in front of the Home Depot, with the male going in to shop and his girlfriend waiting in the car.

The gunman came out first and waited for the other man to come out. Surveillance video recovered by police showed him patiently waiting for passersby to clear his line of fire until he had a clear shot.

He opened fire at the drive'rs side of the car, striking the female victim in the head and wounding the driver, the apparent intended target, police said.

McDuffie spoke from his hospital bed on Monday about Sharpless.

"She's one of the most beautiful people, she loves kids, full of life, just a good person," he said. "For this to be happening over something so minuscule it's overwhelming."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

ALSO READ | NYPD to reform policing of protests in landmark agreement deal

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.