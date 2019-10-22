Man arrested in fatal shooting of Doordash delivery driver in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in New Jersey.
Quadir Whitaker is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the October 4 death of Petra Rhoden.
The 43-year-old Paterson woman was shot several times in her car while making a late-night delivery near Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Paterson
She continued driving after she was shot but ultimately rammed through a fence and crashed into a shed.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or how the 34-year-old East Orange man became a suspect.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Petra Rhoden, a Paterson-area Dasher, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones," a DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement after the shooting. "We have reached out to her family to offer our full support to them during this difficult time. In addition, we are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime."
