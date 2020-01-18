Man arrested in senior scam on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island have arrested a man in connection with an elderly scam.Investigators say Ahmaad Moore called a 77-year-old woman claiming her grand-daughter was involved in a car accident and needed nearly 10-thousand dollars in bail money.Two days after getting the money, Moore requested another 19-thousand dollars.That is when the woman called police.Moore, 31, is facing grand larceny charges.