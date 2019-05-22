Man charged with exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is under arrest on charges of exposing himself to two boys in Brooklyn.

22-year-old Jianxing Cai is charged with lewdness, exposure of a person and act in a manner injurious a child under 17.

The incident happened May 17 at about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Vista Place and 68th Street in Bay Ridge.

Police say the two boys, ages 11 and 8, were walking when the suspect approached them and exposed his genitals.

The man fled on foot eastbound on 68th Street. The boys were not hurt.

