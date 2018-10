A violent confrontation played out in the middle of a Brooklyn street on Sunday morning.Police say a 37-year-old man assaulted a 62-year-old man in Borough Park near 46th Street and 13th Avenue.Credit: BoroPark24.com The attacker, Farrukh Afzal has been arrested.Afzal is facing charges of hate crime assault, mischief and harassment.Police sources say road rage may also have been a factor in the encounter.----------