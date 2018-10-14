Man charged with hate crime after violent assault in middle of Brooklyn street

Joe Torres has more on the incident in Borough Park.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A violent confrontation played out in the middle of a Brooklyn street on Sunday morning.

Police say a 37-year-old man assaulted a 62-year-old man in Borough Park near 46th Street and 13th Avenue.


The attacker, Farrukh Afzal has been arrested.

Afzal is facing charges of hate crime assault, mischief and harassment.

Police sources say road rage may also have been a factor in the encounter.

