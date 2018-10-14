BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A violent confrontation played out in the middle of a Brooklyn street on Sunday morning.
Police say a 37-year-old man assaulted a 62-year-old man in Borough Park near 46th Street and 13th Avenue.
Credit: BoroPark24.com
The attacker, Farrukh Afzal has been arrested.
Afzal is facing charges of hate crime assault, mischief and harassment.
Police sources say road rage may also have been a factor in the encounter.
