Man dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man died after he collapsed at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday.
Police say the 30-year-old man from Brooklyn collapsed just before 9 a.m. at the finish line in Coney Island and was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was a participant in the race.
It's not clear if heat was a factor, police believe he may have suffered a cardiac episode.
Firefighters said six other people also received medical treatment at the race.
