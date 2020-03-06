Man fatally shot in lobby of Harlem building, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a 28-year-old male was fatally shot in Manhattan Thursday evening.The incident happened on East 127th Street in Harlem shortly after 6:30 p.m.Officers discovered the victim, Brandon Valis, with a gunshot wound to the torso in the lobby of the location.EMS responded and transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.----------