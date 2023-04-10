Suspect identified in murder of elderly Brooklyn man inside elevator, woman's slashing

The man was found inside an apartment building on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill. Morgan Norwood has the details.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police now say they know who killed an elderly man and slashed a woman in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Joevani Vale, 26, allegedly slashed a 31-year-old woman in her right leg around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Nevins Street in Boerum Hill. She was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

But then, just an hour later, Vale is accused of going into the Wyckoff Gardens apartment building on Nevins Street and stabbing an 85-year-old man to death.

Ramon Cintron was found stabbed to death in an elevator.

Vale is described as wearing a dark hoodie, ball cap and black sweats. Surveillance video caught a glimpse of him in what appeared to be a stairwell.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred about an hour before the first a few blocks away to see if it may also be connected to Vale.

In this incident, a 47-year-old woman stated that an unknown individual followed her and then punched her in the shoulder at Pacific Street and 3rd Avenue around 12:50 p.m. She refused medical attention, and the attacker fled on foot.

Vale has three prior arrests for assault in 2020, forcible touching in 2016, and public lewdness in 2015.

