Man killed in freak forklift accident in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A freak accident in Brooklyn killed a 47-year-old man.

Police say he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck near 1949 Broadway Avenue in Cypress Hills.

The man was driving the forklift and got off and walked between the two vehicles - that is when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

A police investigation is underway.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentCypress HillsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News