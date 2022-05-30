Woman recounts hearing brother's murder over the phone as he walked blocks from mother's NYC home

Woman recounts hearing brother's murder over the phone as he walked blocks from mother's NYC home

A woman recounted hearing her brother's murder as the two were on the phone when he was gunned down while walking to their mother's home in Brooklyn.

Pashona Davy said she idolized her brother, Donovan.

"He guided me. I've been watching him so much since I was little. He's such an intellectual person," Pashona said.

The mother of two said he was right there during what was a rough pregnancy for her.

"My bother helped rub my legs, my painful legs," Pashona said. "He got the cocoa butter and said 'sis, I got you," Pashona said.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the 45-year-old walking along Church Avenue near East 35th Street in the East Flatbush section around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Suddenly, another man runs up and shoots him twice and Donovan drops to the ground.

It was just a few blocks from their mother's home and at that exact moment Pashona was on the phone with Donovan.

"He was like, 'I'm on my way walking, but I'm walking like a madman. I heard three to four shots on the phone. I said, 'get the hell out of here,'" Pashona said.

Pashona said Donovan had stopped at a restaurant to pick up food and at an ATM.

"I hope you feel like you accomplished something that was gangster to a civilian. So what you got out of this, I don't know, ask yourself what you got out of this," Pashona said.

Donovan was a TSA agent at John F. Kennedy Airport for 17 years and his colleagues plan to honor him.

He had hoped to retire soon in order to spend more time with family.

