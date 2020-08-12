18-year-old set on fire in the Bronx, suspect on the run: Police

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was set on fire following a dispute with another man in the Bronx, police say.
An 18-year-old man was left in critical condition just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a male suspect poured gasoline on the victim, lit a match and set him on fire.
According to police, the incident happened after a dispute inside a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
They say the suspect fled on foot.
The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
