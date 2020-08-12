18-year-old set on fire in the Bronx, suspect on the run: Police

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was set on fire following a dispute with another man in the Bronx, police say.

An 18-year-old man was left in critical condition just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a male suspect poured gasoline on the victim, lit a match and set him on fire.

According to police, the incident happened after a dispute inside a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

They say the suspect fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citybronx newsman injuredfirefire safety
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump holds briefing at White House: WATCH LIVE
NYC teachers, principals call for delay to in-person learning
COVID News: Homeless ruining quality of life on UWS, residents say
Woman praises police efforts in finding missing mother: Exclusive
Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks
NJ clears schools to reopen, allows remote learning
Show More
228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
Mom desperate to receive raised funds after son's sudden death
Tracking efforts underway as nearly 20 sharks spotted in 2 weeks
Police arrest, handcuff 8-year-old with special needs at school
AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, Flash flood watch issued
More TOP STORIES News