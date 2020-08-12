18-year-old set on fire in the Bronx, suspect on the run: Police

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was set on fire following a dispute with another man in the Bronx, police say.An 18-year-old man was left in critical condition just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a male suspect poured gasoline on the victim, lit a match and set him on fire.According to police, the incident happened after a dispute inside a building on Woodycrest Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.They say the suspect fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital.----------