Coast Guard searching for man overboard off Montauk

MONTAUK, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities were searching Sunday for a crew member of a commercial fishing boat who went overboard off eastern Long Island.The fishing vessel Hope and Sydney sent a distress call at 11:20 p.m. Saturday reporting that crew member Carl Whitney, 32, had gone overboard about 18 miles south of Montauk Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing fisherman was not wearing a life jacket, Coast Guard officials said in a news release.Whitney went overboard the day after a teenage fisherman was swept out to sea at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach.Officials were told the 16-year-old disappeared around 4 p.m. Friday while fishing at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach as a fog was rolling in, Suffolk County police and the U.S. Coast Guard said.He was last seen in the water off a jetty in the Moriches Inlet.The search for the teenager continued Sunday, a Coast Guard spokesman said.----------