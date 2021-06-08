Man picking up patient from CT hospital suddenly stabbed twice in random attack

By Eyewitness News
NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man who was picking up a patient from a Connecticut hospital was suddenly stabbed twice.

It happened on Saturday, June 5 at 10:42 a.m. outside Norwalk Hospital.

The victim had parked his vehicle in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive and was preparing to pick up a patient who was in the process of being discharged.

The victim was loading the patient's items into the back of his vehicle when a man that the victim did not know suddenly rushed him and stabbed him twice.

The attacker ran in the direction of Woodbury Avenue, while the victim made his way back into the hospital for emergency care.

Multiple police officers responded to the area in search of the suspect, who was described as a Black man in his mid-20's, possible about 5'8", short hair style, with a black hooded sweatshirt and brownish sweatpants.

The victim is being treated at the hospital and was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Police say they do not know why the victim was attacked.



The Norwalk Police Department is requesting assistance from the public.

If anyone has any knowledge or information regarding the incident you can call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

