Man pinned, killed by elevator at Brooklyn apartment building: Officials

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at a 6-story apartment building on Parkside Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
They say a 64-year-old man was pinned by the elevator and was killed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters had to help several passengers off the elevator.
The Department of Buildings is on the scene investigating.
