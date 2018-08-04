WOMAN ATTACKED

Man punches, robs elderly woman in Norwood, Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked an elderly woman inside of a bank in the Bronx Friday.

By Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked an elderly woman inside of a bank in the Bronx Friday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bank of America on the 200 block of East 204 Street in the Norwood section.

The 88-year-old victim was making an ATM transaction when the suspect shoved her and punched her in the arm. He removed $2,500 from the woman's hand and fled, police said.

The victim was not seriously injured.

The individual is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderly womanwoman attackedrobberyNorwoodBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOMAN ATTACKED
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Brooklyn
Woman punches suspect in groin, escapes attempted rape
Woman smashed in face with makeup box in bias attack
Woman attacked by group of women in upscale LI restaurant
More woman attacked
Top Stories
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
Police: Man arrested after caught on surveillance setting fire to gas station
EXCLUSIVE: Queens community concerned after man flashes woman, follows her home
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
Show More
Boy dies after mistaking dad's meth for breakfast cereal
Connecticut officer decides to pay for shoplifter's items
Town employee calls cops on mom breastfeeding on NJ beach
Highly regarded teacher fatally shot in East Orange
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
More News