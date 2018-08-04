NORWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) --Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked an elderly woman inside of a bank in the Bronx Friday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bank of America on the 200 block of East 204 Street in the Norwood section.
The 88-year-old victim was making an ATM transaction when the suspect shoved her and punched her in the arm. He removed $2,500 from the woman's hand and fled, police said.
The victim was not seriously injured.
The individual is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
