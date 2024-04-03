Woman attacked while walking in Chelsea amid trend of punching incidents

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York City saga of punching attacks continues after a woman was hit in the face in Chelsea.

The 23-year-old victim was walking on Sixth Avenue around 10 a.m. on March 20 when she was punched in the face.

She was taken to the hospital for an injury to her nose.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

This latest incident comes as several woman have reported being randomly punched and attacked in the city recently.

