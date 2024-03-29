TikTok influencer posts video about NYC punching incident; suspect charged

Skiboky Stora assaulted influencer Hailey McGookin -- who goes by "Hailey Kate" -- as she was walking in NYC.

Skiboky Stora assaulted influencer Hailey McGookin -- who goes by "Hailey Kate" -- as she was walking in NYC.

Skiboky Stora assaulted influencer Hailey McGookin -- who goes by "Hailey Kate" -- as she was walking in NYC.

Skiboky Stora assaulted influencer Hailey McGookin -- who goes by "Hailey Kate" -- as she was walking in NYC.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 40-year-old man has been charged in the assault of a TikTok influencer in Chelsea earlier this week.

Influencer Hailey McGookin -- who goes by "Hailey Kate" -- made a tearful video recalling an attack on March 25 near W 16th St and 7th Avenue.

McGookin posted about the assault on her story on the platform and within a day, it saw millions of likes and views.

Skiboky Stora has since been charged in the attack.

Stora himself has somewhat of a following on Instagram. He maintains multiple TikTok accounts showing him aggressively approaching police and strangers, many of them women.

Stora is being held on $10,000 bail.

This incident comes on the heels of a recent trend gaining steam. Many people have taken to social media to share stories of being punched in New York City and are alerting people to beware.

ALSO READ | Squatter standoff captured on camera in Queens: 7 On Your Side Investigates

Dan Krauth has more in this 7 On Your Side Investigates squatting story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.