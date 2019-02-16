RAPE

Man rapes victim in her Queens home

Police are on the hunt for the suspect accused of raping a woman inside her own apartment in Ridgewood, Queens.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for the suspect accused of raping a woman inside her own apartment in Ridgewood, Queens.

Investigators say the 28-year-old woman and her alleged assailant fell asleep at her home on February 7.

Police said the suspect woke up in the middle of the night and raped her.

Investigators said he stole her Apple Watch and cash before running away.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

