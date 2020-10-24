Man rescued after sidewalk collapsed beneath him in the Bronx

Firefighters responded to 3rd Avenue near East 183rd Street in Belmont just after 12:20 p.m. for reports of a person injured.
They carried out a technical rescue to extricate the man who fell approximately 12-15 feet down a hole in the sidewalk.
He was treated at the scene and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
