Man shot in leg, robbed while dining outside in Kips Bay, Manhattan

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of four officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off once.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot during a robbery in Manhattan early Sunday morning.It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the corner of 30th Street and 3rd Avenue. He was said to be dining outside at the time.The 35-year-old man was approached by a man who displayed a firearm and demanded money.The robber also forcibly removed a chain and watch from the victim before shooting him in the thigh.The robber ran off on foot.The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to survive.So far, there are no arrests.