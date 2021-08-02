VIDEO: Man shot in leg, robbed in Kips Bay, Manhattan

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows the terrifying shooting and robbery of a man in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. at the corner of 30th Street and 3rd Avenue. He was said to be dining outside at the time.

The 35-year-old man was approached by a man who displayed a firearm and demanded money. The victim complied.

The robber also took the man's chain and watch before shooting him in the thigh.



The robber ran off on foot.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to survive.

So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

