Search for attacker who stabbed man in stomach on Upper West Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11530011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for the person who stabbed a man in the stomach on the Upper West Side.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway and West 82nd Street.The man was standing on the sidewalk when he was suddenly attacked.The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he is expected to survive.The attacker is a white man in his 30s last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------