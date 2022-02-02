Search for attacker who stabbed man in stomach on Upper West Side

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Broadway and West 82nd Street.
The man was standing on the sidewalk when he was suddenly attacked.
The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The attacker is a white man in his 30s last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
