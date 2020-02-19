Man steals SUV with 11-year-old boy in backseat in Brooklyn, later let out unharmed

By Eyewitness News
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for the person who stole a vehicle in Brooklyn with an 11-year-old inside.

The boy was later let out of the backseat unharmed.

Police are searching for a Toyota RAV4 with license plate number GDM6918.

A 44-year-old man had just parked the vehicle on 86th Street in Bath Beach around 10 a.m. Tuesday but left the motor running.

That's when a man jumped inside and took off driving southbound on Bay Parkway.

The child was later able to get out of the vehicle near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 32nd Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

