Surveillance video captures man tackle, grope woman on Brooklyn street

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was captured on video tackling a woman, reaching into her shorts, and forcibly grabbing her buttocks in Brooklyn Monday.As the above video shows, police say a 35-year-old woman was walking on Morgan Avenue in the East Williamsburg section around 8:10 p.m. when she noticed that a man was following her.The man continued to trail her as she turned onto Stagg Street.That's where, police say, he ran up to her, tackled her to the ground, and forcibly touched her underneath her clothes before running off.Police are asking people to watch the video in hopes someone recognizes the man and calls them.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Tips can also be submitted onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------