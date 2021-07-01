Surveillance video captures man tackle, grope woman on Brooklyn street

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was captured on video tackling a woman, reaching into her shorts, and forcibly grabbing her buttocks in Brooklyn Monday.

As the above video shows, police say a 35-year-old woman was walking on Morgan Avenue in the East Williamsburg section around 8:10 p.m. when she noticed that a man was following her.

The man continued to trail her as she turned onto Stagg Street.

That's where, police say, he ran up to her, tackled her to the ground, and forcibly touched her underneath her clothes before running off.

Police are asking people to watch the video in hopes someone recognizes the man and calls them.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS: Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected indictment
EMBED More News Videos

Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has surrendered at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east williamsburgbrooklynnew york citysex assaultsexually assaultwoman assaultedgropingsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Work at FL collapse site halted; voice briefly heard
Off-duty police officer fires shot during dispute over fireworks
Tourist attacked with metal pipe in unprovoked Times Square assault
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected indictment
Who is Allen Weisselberg?
Show More
COVID Updates: New study reinforces importance of vaccines
William, Harry reunite at Princess Diana statue unveiling
AccuWeather Alert: Storms approaching, flooding possible | LIVE
Storms leave path of destruction in Dutchess County
Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News