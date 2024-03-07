Man arrested for throwing hot water at 27-year-old woman walking down street: NYPD

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was arrested for randomly threw a cup of hot water at a woman in Manhattan on Wednesday, the NYPD says.
Larry Martin, 42, threw hot water at a 27-year-old woman as she was walking down West 35th Street and 8th Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
Martin ran away after the attack, according to police.
The attack was random and unprovoked. The victim was treated for minor injuries.
Martin has been charged with assault.
