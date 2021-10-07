Man allegedly refusing to come down from tree in Queens

BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- A man is allegedly refusing to come down from a tree after climbing up from the roof of a home in Queens.

It all began Wednesday afternoon on the roof of the 145th Street home in the Brookville section.

The man has now climbed into an adjacent tree where he spent the night. Citizen App captured the scene on video.

Police are there apparently waiting him out, with the streets closed since Wednesday.



It appears he was initially wanted by police for something, but details are unclear.

So far, no one has been injured.

