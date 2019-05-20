1 Auburn officer killed, 2 injured after being shot by man wearing camouflage body armor and helmet

AUBURN, Alabama -- Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot Auburn police officers, killing 1 and injuring two others.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.
One officer was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center, another officer is undergoing surgery and the third officer is being treated at a seperate hospital.

The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
