Man wanted in 2010 Pace University student murder arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona -- Federal authorities say a New York City murder suspect has been arrested in southern Arizona.

U.S. Marshals Service officials say 37-year-old Jimmy Siders was captured Monday in Tucson after nine years on the run.

New York City police and federal authorities say Siders is wanted in the September 2010 killing of a Pace University student in a drug rip-off.

They say Siders demanded the victim's drugs and money and then allegedly shot and killed the man when he refused.

Authorities learned this week that Siders was living in a Tucson-area apartment under a fake name with false identification.

Siders is being held in the Pima County Jail until he can be returned to New York to face charges in the murder case in which an accomplice already has been convicted.

