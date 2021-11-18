Worker painting on Manhattan Bridge falls to his death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11238259" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man accused of threatening security guard and stealing items with box cutter at Target in Kips Bay.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A painter fell to his death off the Manhattan Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.The worker was painting on the bridge when he fell from an overpass and landed on the inner roadway just before 2 p.m.Police have not identified the victim, but say he is in his 40s.He was pronounced dead at the scene.All lower-level lanes on the Manhattan Bridge were temporarily closed while police investigated.----------