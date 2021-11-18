Worker painting on Manhattan Bridge falls to his death

The worker was painting on the bridge when he fell from an overpass and landed on the inner roadway just before 2 p.m.
Police have not identified the victim, but say he is in his 40s.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lower-level lanes on the Manhattan Bridge were temporarily closed while police investigated.
