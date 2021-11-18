Worker painting on Manhattan Bridge falls to his death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Worker painting on NYC bridge falls to his death

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A painter fell to his death off the Manhattan Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The worker was painting on the bridge when he fell from an overpass and landed on the inner roadway just before 2 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim, but say he is in his 40s.

ALSO READ | Man accused of robbing Target store with box cutter in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Man accused of threatening security guard and stealing items with box cutter at Target in Kips Bay.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lower-level lanes on the Manhattan Bridge were temporarily closed while police investigated.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityworker deathmanhattan bridge
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News