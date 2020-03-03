Man fatally stabbed during domestic incident on Upper West Side: Police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident in Manhattan Monday, according to police.The incident happened after 9 p.m. on Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.Officers discovered multiple stab wounds to the chest of the man inside of a third floor apartment.EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Authorities say a 44-year-old woman is in custody and charges are pending.----------