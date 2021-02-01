Manhunt for 4 men wanted in violent Bronx home invasion

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM BAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for four men wanted behind a violent home invasion in the Bronx.

The men approached a man outside his home in Pelham Bay last Wednesday.

Police say the suspects had a gun and forced him into the house. Once inside the home, they pushed a 75-year-old woman to the ground.

The suspects got away with $2,000 in cash and stole a car.

