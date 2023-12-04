NJ's Manischewitz issues recall of dark chocolate coins

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- We're just days away from Hanukkah starting this Thursday at sunset, and there's a popular holiday treat being recalled.
New Jersey-based Manischewitz has issued the recall of their dark chocolate coins.
According to the FDA, some of the coins may contain undeclared milk as an ingredient, which poses a potential danger to people with allergies.
Normally the versions with milk chocolate come wrapped in gold foil and blue netting.
The dark chocolate coins come in a silver foil with red netting.
The coins were distributed nationwide, many in the Tri-State area.
The affected packages have a lot number of 2283.
If you've already purchased the coins, you can return them for credit or a refund.
