  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NJ's Manischewitz issues recall of dark chocolate coins

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, December 4, 2023 2:47PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- We're just days away from Hanukkah starting this Thursday at sunset, and there's a popular holiday treat being recalled.

New Jersey-based Manischewitz has issued the recall of their dark chocolate coins.

According to the FDA, some of the coins may contain undeclared milk as an ingredient, which poses a potential danger to people with allergies.

Normally the versions with milk chocolate come wrapped in gold foil and blue netting.

The dark chocolate coins come in a silver foil with red netting.

The coins were distributed nationwide, many in the Tri-State area.

The affected packages have a lot number of 2283.

If you've already purchased the coins, you can return them for credit or a refund.

ALSO READ: Winter festivities across the Tri-State area to celebrate the holiday season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW