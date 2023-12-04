NJ's Manischewitz issues recall of dark chocolate coins

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- We're just days away from Hanukkah starting this Thursday at sunset, and there's a popular holiday treat being recalled.

New Jersey-based Manischewitz has issued the recall of their dark chocolate coins.

According to the FDA, some of the coins may contain undeclared milk as an ingredient, which poses a potential danger to people with allergies.

Normally the versions with milk chocolate come wrapped in gold foil and blue netting.

The dark chocolate coins come in a silver foil with red netting.

The coins were distributed nationwide, many in the Tri-State area.

The affected packages have a lot number of 2283.

If you've already purchased the coins, you can return them for credit or a refund.

ALSO READ: Winter festivities across the Tri-State area to celebrate the holiday season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.