Man's body found bound, slashed inside Bronx apartment

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man's body was found bound and slashed inside a Bronx apartment Friday.

Police were called to a building on the 2300 block of Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights around 5:00 p.m. for reports of a foul smell coming from an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a man with his ankles bound to his waist and slash marks on his wrists and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Police have not released his identity.

