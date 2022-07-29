Weddings, events back on at Long Island mansion after 3 shot at pool party

The State Liquor Authority agreed to reinstate the venue's liquor license after being pressured by brides who pleaded to the state agency for their weddings to continue.

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Glen Cove Mansion, where three people were shot earlier this month, will announce Friday that hundreds of weddings and events are back on after owners paid a $50,000 fine to the State Liquor Authority (SLA).

As a result, the SLA agreed to reinstate the venue's liquor license after being pressured by brides who pleaded to the state agency for their weddings to continue.

The venue is holding a noon news conference to announce its liquor license is restored, as well as to outline new safety precautions and procedures.

As part of the SLA's decision, the Glen Cove Mansion can only offer recorded music at the pool, meaning no DJs, and managers must report monthly to the Glen Cove Police Department on all planned events.

During a hearing earlier this week, SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said he was contacted by numerous brides pleading for their weddings to continue as planned.

"You can thank them, because I probably would not have kept you open," he told the owner.

The SLA was clearly not pleased with the venue's choice of clients, including the pool party where the shooting occurred earlier this month.

SLA officials revealed during the hearing that the mansion was actually denied a permit from the city of Glen Cove for that event, but owners still allowed the party to take place.

"He was told directly that you cannot have this," Bradley said. "So the town saw that there could be problems, and (the owner) didn't care."

Brooklyn rapper Remy Marshall, who goes by the name Fetty Luciano, was arrested last week in connection with the triple shooting that left a security guard and two attendees wounded.

Marshall, 26, turned himself in at the Glen Cove police station and is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Police say the shooting happened after the guard tried to break up a fight between two partygoers on July 10. There were approximately 150 to 200 people at the party at the time, and chaos erupted after the gunshots rang out.

