Crews battling fire at apartment building in Marble Hill; 1 person injured

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Manhattan on Monday.

FDNY crews responded to 36 Marble Hill Ave. West 255th Street in Marble Hill around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a fire in an apartment building.

Over 30 units and nearly 140 fire personnel responded to the scene of the three-alarm fire.

Officials say one civilian was injured. There's no word yet on their condition.

Operations are ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

