caught on video

Video shows Marine veteran single-handedly disarming robber at gas station in Arizona

When deputies asked him how he was able to take control, the man said, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station

YUMA, Az. -- A Marine veteran took matters into his own hands when he disarmed a robber at a gas station in Arizona.

Dramatic surveillance video released by the Yuma County Sheriff's Department shows the man standing inside the store near the checkout counter when two masked robbers come through the entrance behind him.

One of the suspects was armed and came in close contact with the man. The video then shows the man instantly disarm the suspect, knocking him to the ground.

The sheriff's office said the veteran helped detain him until deputies arrived to the scene. Two other suspects got away and remain on the run.

When deputies asked the customer how he was able to take control of the situation, investigators said he responded saying, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonanationalsurveillancesurveillance cameraattempted robberyrobberycaught on tapeveteransmilitarycaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on cameramarinesveteranarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
FBI says 'jet pack man' spotted near LAX may have been balloon
Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters attempt armed robbery in NYC
Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News