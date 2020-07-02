TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester lawmaker is asking the New York State Thruway Authority to consider making safety changes on the new shared use path at the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
The 3.6 mile path for pedestrians and bicyclists has drawn tens of thousands of visitors since opening June 15.
While drawing praise for its views of the Hudson River Valley and the New York City skyline, many say the 12-foot wide path isn't wide enough.
"The scenic view was great," Yonkers resident Anthony Benetiz said. "But the bike lane is just a little narrow."
There have been six accidents requiring emergency response.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner says the state should consider designating times to limit the traffic for pedestrians or bicycles, only if widening the path isn't feasible.
"If they do nothing and they're put on notice that it's dangerous, there's liability issues for the state," Feiner said.
The Thruway Authority says additional signage has been posted and the speed limit for bicyclists will be lowered to 5 mph near the six scenic overlooks on the span.
A spokesman released a statement on the issue:
"A shared use path also requires shared responsibility from all of its users. We ask cyclists and pedestrians to remain aware of their surroundings and be respectful to each other so everyone can have a safe and enjoyable experience," a Thruway Authority spokesman said.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Safety concerns emerge with new bike, pedestrian path on Mario Cuomo Bridge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More