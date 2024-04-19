Marlboro Township Public Schools to open 2 hours late Friday after another bomb threat

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Marlboro Township Public Schools are opening on a two-hour delay Friday after officials received an additional bomb threat.

On Thursday, the Marlboro Township Police Department said a staff member at Marlboro Memorial Middle School reported an email they received.

The email listed four locations where bombs were placed, including the middle school and the Marlboro Township Board of Education Office. The district had first implemented a two-hour delay but then decided to close.

Town Hall was also closed for a short time due to the police investigation but later reopened.

"Marlboro Township Police Department along with other law-enforcement agencies are currently conducting a thorough and comprehensive check of the buildings," the department said in a statement just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A thorough check of both buildings using explosive detection canines found nothing.

After 1 p.m. the police department said, "A thorough check of both the Board of Education building and the Memorial Middle School building has now been completed and nothing dangerous or hazardous was identified. The Marlboro Police Department will continue its investigation into the source of this threat."

An investigation in ongoing.

