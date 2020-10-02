Suspect ID'd after breaking window of Bronx apartment, attempting to rape sleeping teen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6702507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a man assaulted by a male suspect. Police say the victim was attacked while filming a TikTok video with his female friend.

CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx -- Police have identified a suspect in the attempted rape of a sleeping 15-year-old last May.On Thursday, authorities announced they are looking for 30-year-old Marlon Alvarez.Alvarez is suspected of breaking a window to get inside the Bronx apartment on Vyse Avenue and Freeman Street on May 30.Police say the victim woke up to find Alvarez lying on top of her and trying to rape her.She screamed and her mother woke up and then chased the intruder out of the home.----------