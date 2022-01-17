Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. through food drive in Paterson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11479945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports on the city's MLK Day observances, including the 36th annual celebration at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- So many Americans paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, with the main theme of giving back and volunteering to help those in need.We may see the delivering of food as a casual act of kindness, but it's far from that.A drive thru food drive, and the people who helped put it together in Paterson, are helping families live."People are on the brink of eviction, people have been struggling to pay bills, people are a flat tire away from financial hardship so this couldn't come at a more opportune time," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., volunteers gathered up food donations as part of a day of service in Paterson.Hundreds of pounds of food were hoisted into a van for the New Jersey Community Development Corporation to distribute.Governor Phil Murphy did some heavy lifting too."People who are driving up and walking up and contributing so much because god knows food insecurity is a big reality in our state," Murphy said.Mayor Sayegh greeted many cars pulling up to donate. He's a champion of anyone who supports his city, especially over the last two years."We're celebrating the life, the labor and the legacy of the reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I emphasize labor because he labored in the vineyard," Sayegh said."It was a great opportunity to make sure our children understand the value of giving back in service," Martin Vergara said.The food is headed to families. The city has a host of families who are waiting for the food and who will be grateful for dinner tonight.----------