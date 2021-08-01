localish

Spider-Dad and Son Share Passion for "Spidey and His Amazing Friends"

EMBED <>More Videos

Biggest Spider-Man fans in America

NEW YORK -- While growing up in the Philippines, John Rius dreamed of moving to New York City thanks, in part, to the love of an all-time favorite hero, Spider-Man. When he finally immigrated to the U.S. as an adult, he started his family in Forest Hills, New Yorkthe same place where Peter Parker was born.

Johns 7-year-old son, Franco, followed in his fathers footsteps as a huge Spider-Man fan. Franco loves wearing his Spider-Man costume, jumping around, performing flips and kicks just like a real superhero whenever he gets a chance!

While the two disagree on who is the best Spider- hero, theyre both looking forward to watching the all-new Disney Junior show, Spidey and His Amazing Friends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmarvel comicsmarvelsuperheroesspidermanlocalishspider man
LOCALISH
Biggest Spider-Man fans in America
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Have your waffle and eat your ice cream too at The Wicked Waffle
Figure out whodunit with Clue Live
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 10 people shot in front of Queens laundromat, NYPD update
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds with an afternoon shower, thunderstorm
Firetruck crashes into car in Queens; 5 firefighters, 2 others hurt
Two-story outdoor dining structure raising eyebrows in NYC
COVID Updates: 100,000 new cases of COVID in US in just 24 hours
Too late, Texas couple changes minds about COVID-19 vaccine
Flames engulf NYPD cruiser in Harlem
Show More
Several injured after bus crashes into light pole in NYC: Officials
Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded
Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID
Titanic wreckage 'rapidly' deteriorating, researchers say
Florida new national epicenter after record number of new COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News