Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia park; 5 in custody

Delaware State Police and the FBI made the discovery in the area of the Christiana Mall, sources say.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia; 5 in custody

PHILADELPHIA -- The vehicle belonging to a Pennsylvania congresswoman has been recovered after she was carjacked in broad daylight by two armed men in a Philadelphia park.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and a staff member were not injured in the incident, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Scanlon had been touring FDR Park in South Philadelphia with other members of Congress.

Police say Scanlon and her staffer were walking to her parked vehicle when they were approached by two armed men driving a dark-colored SUV.

The men demanded the keys to her vehicle, police say.

They took off with her blue 2017 Acura MDX.



Her personal cellphone, government cellphone, purse and identification were inside the vehicle.

Scanlon and her staff member were not injured.

Delaware State Police and the FBI discovered Scanlon's vehicle Wednesday night in the area of the Christiana Mall in Delaware, sources tell sister station WPVI-TV.

Five occupants were also reportedly located in the stolen vehicle.

Those individuals were taken into police custody around 9 p.m. It is still unclear the exact involvement of those individuals at this time.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon

scanlon.house.gov


In a statement, Scanlon's office said she "thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."

Scanlon, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which includes part of South Philadelphia.

FDR Park is within City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's district. He says these carjackings are happening at all times of day and that anyone is falling victim.

"Right now in the City of Philadelphia, people feel like there's a sense of lawlessness. At the end of the day, you see carjackings taking place during the holiday season. We see people being robbed of their Rolexes, so at the end of the day, we have to figure out how do we get ahold of this senseless violence," Johnson said.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "appalled" to learn about this crime.



"It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace-one of Philadelphia's beautiful parks," Kenney said in a statement. "My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time."

So far no one has been charged in this case as police question the five individuals.

WATCH: Eyewitness News Special | Holiday Alert: Omicron Surge
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres and Sandra Bookman co-host an Eyewitness News special presentation, 'Holiday Alert: Omicron Surge.'



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Federal COVID testing sites open today in NYC
Test-to-stay keeping exposed NY students in the classroom
Convicted sex offender accused of trying to rape woman in Chelsea
COVID News: Isolation period could be reduced for fully vaccinated
Saint John the Divine prepares for online Christmas amid COVID spike
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting
SCOTUS to decide fate of Biden mandates for hospitals, businesses
Show More
How to find and safely use at-home COVID tests
Retired cop hands out $100 food vouchers in NYC
AccuWeather: Some sun and cold
How to find a COVID test in New York City
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
More TOP STORIES News