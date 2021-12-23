Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia park; 5 in custody

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon and a staff member were not injured in the incident, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Scanlon had been touring FDR Park in South Philadelphia with other members of Congress.
Police say Scanlon and her staffer were walking to her parked vehicle when they were approached by two armed men driving a dark-colored SUV.
The men demanded the keys to her vehicle, police say.
They took off with her blue 2017 Acura MDX.
Moments ago @RepMGS left South Detectives after she was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight at FDR park. Along with her car , her govt ID & cell phone were also taken. She was returning to her car after a tour at the park. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WdHZKlX7x6— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) December 22, 2021
Her personal cellphone, government cellphone, purse and identification were inside the vehicle.
Scanlon and her staff member were not injured.
Delaware State Police and the FBI discovered Scanlon's vehicle Wednesday night in the area of the Christiana Mall in Delaware, sources tell sister station WPVI-TV.
Five occupants were also reportedly located in the stolen vehicle.
Those individuals were taken into police custody around 9 p.m. It is still unclear the exact involvement of those individuals at this time.
In a statement, Scanlon's office said she "thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."
Scanlon, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which includes part of South Philadelphia.
FDR Park is within City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson's district. He says these carjackings are happening at all times of day and that anyone is falling victim.
"Right now in the City of Philadelphia, people feel like there's a sense of lawlessness. At the end of the day, you see carjackings taking place during the holiday season. We see people being robbed of their Rolexes, so at the end of the day, we have to figure out how do we get ahold of this senseless violence," Johnson said.
Mayor Jim Kenney said he was "appalled" to learn about this crime.
"It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace-one of Philadelphia's beautiful parks," Kenney said in a statement. "My thoughts are with her during what I'm sure is a traumatic time."
So far no one has been charged in this case as police question the five individuals.
WATCH: Eyewitness News Special | Holiday Alert: Omicron Surge
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip