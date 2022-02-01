Mask appeal battle continues, vaccine mandate deadline approaches in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11526789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Christina Huang lobbied for Asian American history to be taught in public schools, and her hard work has paid off and is now law in New Jersey. CeFann Kim reports on this story.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An appeals court says New York Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate can stay in place at least until March when the court will hear arguments in the case.Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the plaintiffs in the case are expected to speak out later Tuesday.New York City Mayor Eric Adams says NYPD officers and other city workers who are still not vaccinated despite the mandate to do so now face a February 11 deadline to get the shot or face termination."There must be rules and we must follow them. The rule is to get vaccinated if you are a city employee. You have to follow that. And if you have a reason you can't, there's an avenue. Put in for a waiver or put in that for some reason you can't comply, and we'll look at that. But if you didn't do that, and didn't follow the rules, we sent a letter out to you," Adams said.New York City Schools are rolling back remote learning and now only offering at-home flexibility for students who are physically out sick with COVID.If you're healthy you must be in class.Meantime, Pfizer is making news nationally.Multiple reports say Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization as soon as Tuesday for a two-dose vaccine series for children under the age of five. But, just like adults, it could eventually be a three-shot series.With that timeline, the shots could be approved by the end of the month or early March.