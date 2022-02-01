coronavirus new york city

Mask appeal battle continues, vaccine mandate deadline approaches in New York City

Coronavirus update for New York
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer likely to ask for FDA approval on under 5 vaccine, Nassau continues mask battle

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An appeals court says New York Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate can stay in place at least until March when the court will hear arguments in the case.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the plaintiffs in the case are expected to speak out later Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says NYPD officers and other city workers who are still not vaccinated despite the mandate to do so now face a February 11 deadline to get the shot or face termination.

"There must be rules and we must follow them. The rule is to get vaccinated if you are a city employee. You have to follow that. And if you have a reason you can't, there's an avenue. Put in for a waiver or put in that for some reason you can't comply, and we'll look at that. But if you didn't do that, and didn't follow the rules, we sent a letter out to you," Adams said.

New York City Schools are rolling back remote learning and now only offering at-home flexibility for students who are physically out sick with COVID.

If you're healthy you must be in class.


Meantime, Pfizer is making news nationally.

Multiple reports say Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization as soon as Tuesday for a two-dose vaccine series for children under the age of five. But, just like adults, it could eventually be a three-shot series.

With that timeline, the shots could be approved by the end of the month or early March.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old student lobbies to get Asian American history taught in New Jersey public schools
EMBED More News Videos

Christina Huang lobbied for Asian American history to be taught in public schools, and her hard work has paid off and is now law in New Jersey. CeFann Kim reports on this story.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorknassau countycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface masknew york city schoolshospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Submit your COVID questions here
COVID Updates: Relief for hospital workers as omicron cases drop
Isolation rule changes get NYC kids back to school faster after COVID
NYC to offer free, at-home delivery of COVID antiviral pills
TOP STORIES
2 teens shot in NYC mall as shoppers scramble for safety
Wake for NYPD Wilbert Mora to be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Man, dog shocked by metal grate during walk in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Melting begins
Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on NYC stroll with A$AP Rocky
Food at the heart of Lunar New Year celebration
Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
Show More
Nursing student saves man's life after collapse while snow blowing
PA community gifts new ATV to good Samaritan teen who shoveled snow
CT detectives suspended over handling of 2 death investigations
JetBlue passengers stranded at JFK due to canceled flights
Federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
More TOP STORIES News