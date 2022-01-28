Appellate Court hearing in New York over mask mandate's legality

New York State appealed a ruling by a Supreme Court judge in Nassau County that the state's mask mandate was unconstitutional and could not be enforced.
An Appellate judge granted a stay earlier this week, meaning the mandate remains in place until a decision is made in court. Schools are being ordered to enforce it.
The Appellate Court hearing on Friday could determine the future of the policy, and the New York Archdiocese and Brooklyn Diocese have already told parents they will lift their mask mandates if the court upholds the lower court ruling.
On Tuesday, nearly two dozen districts on Long Island made masks optional after Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker had ruled on Monday that the mandate issued by the state Department of Health in December was unconstitutional, saying the health department doesn't have the authority to make new laws.
But on Tuesday, New York Appellate Judge Robert Miller granted a stay in the state's lawsuit over the COVID-19 mandate.
Earlier this month, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order that gave public schools the option to mandate masks, and on Wednesday, he once again said he believes Governor Kathy Hochul and the health department do not have the authority to issue the statewide school mask mandate.
"By what authority is the governor issuing this mandate and we believe that there is no authority," he said. "We believe that it's overbroad, that it's arbitrary, capricious, and it violates New York State law and it's unconstitutional."
Hochul has already implied the school mask mandate would be lifted once infection numbers went down.
