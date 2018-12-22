ARMED ROBBERY

Masked man robs 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint in Babylon, Long Island

Police are searching for the masked man who committed an armed robbery at a Long Island convenience store.

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
It happened at a 7-Eleven on Little East Neck Road in West Babylon on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the masked suspect pointing a gun at the clerk. He demanded cash, which the worker handed over immediately.

Suffolk County police's detectives continue to investigate.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

