Coronavirus Update: New York, New Jersey weighing mask guidance after CDC shift

Parts of New York and New Jersey are among 63% of U.S. counties that are considered high risk areas, the CDC said.
The CDC guidance reflects new evidence that those who are vaccinated can spread the highly contagious delta variant to the unvaccinated.
In New Hyde Park in Nassau County, just 11.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.
"People say I'm tired, I'm done with it, I don't want to wear it," said Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University. "Well, get vaccinated. And then we can all take the mask off. Those persons who do not get vaccinated are putting everyone else at risk. With the delta variant, high levels of virus means people can transmit. People wearing a mask indoors makes sense in those high transmission areas."
The CDC is also walking back its guidance for schools.
Health officials now say everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks when in-person school resumes in the fall.
New York City Schools had always said kids would return with masks on.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo say they are working with state health officials now and will then make a determination about how best to move forward.
