Hochul plans to mandate masks in schools, vaccines for teachers in New York

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is making her objectives very clear; ethics, reform, and school safety - especially when it comes to COVID-19.Governor Hochul says she is directing the State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in schools.That's after the previous administration said the decision would be left up to local districts.New York City has already said masks will be required when school starts on the 13th.Mount Vernon will also require masks for everyone entering schools.Hochul is also putting teachers and staff on notice that her planned safety measures will not stop at masking."Priority number one, we get children back to school and protect the environment so they can learn and everyone is safe," Hochul said. "We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly, at least for now."The governor says that she would need to work with the legislature before requiring vaccines for school staff.But for now, she would like to see weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated.