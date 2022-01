No change to schools' mask mandate after Nassau County executive order

EMBED >More News Videos More than 1.4 million new COVID cases were reported in the U.S. in 24 hours as COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau for the first time in weeks.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- One week after Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order allowing school boards to decide whether students wear masks in schools , not one school district has changed their mask policies."They're getting bullied," Blakeman told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne on Wednesday.Blakeman said school board members have told him privately that they feel threatened by Governor Kathy Hochul and state officials."I can understand why the school boards don't want to do it," he said.Hochul implied last week, after Blakeman signed the executive order, that the State Education Department would withhold funding from any school district that decides to rescind the mask mandate."Can you imagine? They want to take money away from our kids because their parents don't want them to wear masks," Blakeman said.The Long Beach School District sent a message to families stating the district would not be changing its mask policy because state law governs schools."The Long Beach Board of Education is not bound by the County Executive's recent pronouncement/authorization concerning the mask mandates," the letter said. "Our primary concerns continue to be maintaining continuity of instruction Pre-K through 12 while providing for the health and safety for all within our school community."The Massapequa Board of Education, which sued the state over its school mask mandate, discussed Blakeman's executive order, but decided not to pursue a change in the district's mask policy at this time.Nassau County Council of School Superintendents President Dr. Tonie McDonald released the following statement:----------