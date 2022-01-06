coronavirus long island

Nassau County leaves mask decisions to schools, giving KN95s to teachers

COVID-19 News and Information
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed a number of executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, including several related to the wearing of face masks.

School boards will be able to decide whether their students will wear masks, and county workers will have the option whether or not to wear a mask inside.

He also made it official that the Nassau County Department of Health will not enforce state's indoor public space mask mandate or vaccine check.

Still, Blakeman said the county is taking an aggressive approach to fighting COVID.

"This aggressive approach must be balanced by keeping in mind the psychological and economic risks of every decision we make, as well individuals' constitutional rights," he said.

Blakeman announced county-wide at-home COVID test distribution, vaccine pods and KN95 mask distribution at schools.

Free tests will be given out at Eisenhower Park and Tobay Beach this weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He said 160,000 tests will be distributed, serving 13,000 cars per day.

A free vaccination pod will be located at Nassau Community College this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Finally, Blakeman said KN95 masks will be provided to all teachers so there is no excuse for not keeping schools open.

"Some teachers have indicated that they did not want to go and teach classes unless they had KN95 masks available," he said. "We are making those available. We want our kids in school."

Nassau County Democrats, however, slammed Blakeman's executive orders.

Jovanni Ortiz, of the South Shore Democrats, issued the following statement:

"The County Executive's new executive orders make one thing clear: He is choosing politics over public health and safety. Mr. Blakeman's decision to encourage school districts to no longer comply with the state's mask mandate is not only hazardous, but is going to further delay any chance we have of returning to normal. At a time when pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise, we should be discussing ways to try and get COVID under control, not making sure it is here to stay."

